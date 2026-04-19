Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Champagnie tallied seven points. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

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