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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Trail Blazers In Game 1

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 128-118 loss to the Nuggets on April 12, Champagnie tallied seven points. Champagnie averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.8 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 16th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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