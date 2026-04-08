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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Trail Blazers On April 8

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Champagnie's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 6, Champagnie put up seven points and nine rebounds in a 115-102 win over the 76ers. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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