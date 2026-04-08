Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Trail Blazers On April 8

In his last game on April 6, Champagnie put up seven points and nine rebounds in a 115-102 win over the 76ers. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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