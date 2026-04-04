Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Nuggets On April 4

In his last game on April 2, Champagnie put up 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 118-99 win over the Clippers. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

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