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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Take On Nuggets On April 4

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, April 4. Champagnie's points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Champagnie put up 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 118-99 win over the Clippers. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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