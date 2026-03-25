Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Grizzlies On March 25

In his last game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Champagnie had three points. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.