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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Play Grizzlies On March 25

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 25. Champagnie's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Champagnie had three points. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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