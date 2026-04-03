Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Clippers On April 2

Champagnie totaled 15 points in his last appearance, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

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