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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against Clippers On April 2

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, April 2. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Champagnie totaled 15 points in his last appearance, a 127-113 win over the Warriors on April 1. Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 112.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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