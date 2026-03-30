Julian Champagnie And Spurs Face Bulls On March 30

Last time out on March 28, Champagnie posted 11 points and two steals in a 127-95 win over the Bucks. Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls are conceding 121 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NBA.

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