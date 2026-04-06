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Julian Champagnie
San Antonio Spurs

Julian Champagnie

San Antonio Spurs • #30 SF

Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against 76ers On April 6

Julian Champagnie and the San Antonio Spurs play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, April 6. Champagnie's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Champagnie posted 18 points in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Julian Champagnie

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