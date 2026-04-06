Julian Champagnie And Spurs Square Off Against 76ers On April 6

In his last game on April 4, Champagnie posted 18 points in a 136-134 loss to the Nuggets. Champagnie is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

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