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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 29. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Holiday recorded 23 points in a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks. Holiday is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 124.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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