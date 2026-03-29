Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Wizards On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Holiday recorded 23 points in a 100-93 loss to the Mavericks. Holiday is averaging 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 124.0 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

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