Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Suns In Play-In Game

Holiday put up 23 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.

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