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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Suns In Play-In Game

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Holiday put up 23 points and seven rebounds in his last appearance, a 122-110 win over the Kings on April 12. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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