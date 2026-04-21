Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

Holiday put up nine points and 11 assists in his most recent action, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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