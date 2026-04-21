Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Holiday put up nine points and 11 assists in his most recent action, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are surrendering 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.