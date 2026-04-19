Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 1

In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Holiday had 21 points and four assists. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.

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