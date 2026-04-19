Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Spurs In Game 1
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Holiday's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Suns on April 14, Holiday had 21 points and four assists. Holiday averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.5 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.