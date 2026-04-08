Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

In his last game on April 6, Holiday recorded 19 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Holiday is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per game.

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