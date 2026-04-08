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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Holiday's points prop was 18.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 6, Holiday recorded 19 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets. Holiday is averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank sixth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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