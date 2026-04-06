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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Nuggets On April 6

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Monday, April 6. Holiday's points prop was 17.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 118-106 win over the Pelicans on April 2, Holiday had 27 points and nine assists. Holiday is averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 20th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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