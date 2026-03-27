Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Mavericks On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Holiday put up 13 points and eight assists in a 130-99 win over the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per contest.

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