Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Take On Mavericks On March 27
Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 27. Holiday's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 25, Holiday put up 13 points and eight assists in a 130-99 win over the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Mavericks rank 24th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 119.3 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.