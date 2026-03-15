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Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers • #5 PG

Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against 76ers On March 15

Jrue Holiday and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 15. Holiday's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 13, Holiday posted 25 points and eight assists in a 124-114 win over the Jazz. Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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