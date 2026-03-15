Jrue Holiday And Trail Blazers Square Off Against 76ers On March 15

Last time out on March 13, Holiday posted 25 points and eight assists in a 124-114 win over the Jazz. Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.2 points per contest.

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