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Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets SF

Josh Minott And Nets Play Wizards On April 5

Josh Minott and the Brooklyn Nets play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, April 5. Minott's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Minott had 10 points. Minott is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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