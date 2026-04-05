Josh Minott And Nets Play Wizards On April 5

In his last appearance, a 141-107 loss to the Hawks on April 3, Minott had 10 points. Minott is averaging 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124.7 points per game.

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