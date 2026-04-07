Josh Minott And Nets Take On Bucks On April 7

In his last game, a 121-115 win over the Wizards on April 5, Minott had 15 points, two steals and three blocks. Minott is averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.