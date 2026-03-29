Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Thunder On March 29

Hart put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

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