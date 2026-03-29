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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Thunder On March 29

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, March 29. Hart's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart put up 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-103 loss to the Hornets on March 26. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.7 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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