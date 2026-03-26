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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, March 26. Hart's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24, Hart put up 10 points and eight rebounds. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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