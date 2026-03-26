Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hornets On March 26

In his last action, a 121-116 win over the Pelicans on March 24, Hart put up 10 points and eight rebounds. Hart is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

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