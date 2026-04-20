Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

Hart tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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