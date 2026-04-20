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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Play Hawks In Game 2

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Atlanta Hawks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Hart's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart tallied 11 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 113-102 win over the Hawks on April 18. Hart averaged 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 116 points per contest against the Hawks, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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