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Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Grizzlies On April 1

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Hart's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Hart posted 13 points in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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