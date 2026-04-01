Josh Hart And Knicks Take On Grizzlies On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Hart posted 13 points in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 24th in the NBA.

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