FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Hart
New York Knicks

Josh Hart

New York Knicks • #3 SG

Josh Hart And Knicks Square Off Against Clippers On March 9

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 9. Hart's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hart had eight points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent action, a 110-97 loss to the Lakers on March 8. Hart is averaging 11.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.2 points per contest, which ranks ninth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Hart

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News