Josh Giddey And Bulls Square Off Against Warriors On March 10

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, March 10. Giddey's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 8, Giddey put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a 126-110 loss to the Kings. Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are giving up 114 points per game, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

