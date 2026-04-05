Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Suns On April 5

Last time out on April 3, Giddey recorded six points, five assists and two blocks in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

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