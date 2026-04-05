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Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Suns On April 5

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 5. Giddey's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 3, Giddey recorded six points, five assists and two blocks in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Giddey is averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

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