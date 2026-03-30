FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Giddey
Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey

Chicago Bulls • #3 PG

Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Spurs On March 30

Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, March 30. Giddey's points prop was 16.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Giddey had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28. Giddey is averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Giddey

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News