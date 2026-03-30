Josh Giddey And Bulls Face Spurs On March 30

Giddey had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and three blocks in his last appearance, a 125-124 loss to the Grizzlies on March 28. Giddey is averaging 17.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.2 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense seventh in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.