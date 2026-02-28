FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jordan Poole
New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Poole

New Orleans Pelicans • #3 SG

Jordan Poole And Pelicans Take On Jazz On Feb. 28

Jordan Poole and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 28. Poole's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-118 win over the Jazz on Feb. 26, Poole totaled three points. Poole is averaging 14.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Jordan Poole

