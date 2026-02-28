Jordan Poole And Pelicans Take On Jazz On Feb. 28

In his most recent appearance, a 129-118 win over the Jazz on Feb. 26, Poole totaled three points. Poole is averaging 14.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.9 points per contest, which ranks last in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.