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Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers

Jordan Miller

Los Angeles Clippers • #22 SF

Jordan Miller And Clippers Face Thunder On April 8

Jordan Miller and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, April 8. Miller's points prop was 9.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 7, Miller posted four points in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Miller is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.3 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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