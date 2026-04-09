Jordan Miller And Clippers Face Thunder On April 8

In his last game on April 7, Miller posted four points in a 116-103 win over the Mavericks. Miller is averaging 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.3 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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