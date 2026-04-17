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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, April 17. Goodwin's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 14, Goodwin posted 12 points in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.2 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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