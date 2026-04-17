Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Warriors In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 14, Goodwin posted 12 points in a 114-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Warriors rank 14th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.2 points per contest.

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