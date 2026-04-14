Jordan Goodwin And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

Goodwin put up nine points in his last game, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

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