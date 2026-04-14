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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Take On Trail Blazers In Play-In Game

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14. Goodwin's points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Goodwin put up nine points in his last game, a 112-107 win over the Mavericks on April 8. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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