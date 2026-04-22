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Jordan Goodwin
Phoenix Suns

Jordan Goodwin

Phoenix Suns • #23 PG

Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Thunder In Game 2

Jordan Goodwin and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 22. Goodwin's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 19, Goodwin put up two points in a 119-84 loss to the Thunder. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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