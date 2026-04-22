Jordan Goodwin And Suns Face Thunder In Game 2

In his last game on April 19, Goodwin put up two points in a 119-84 loss to the Thunder. Goodwin averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.9 points per contest against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

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