Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Face Grizzlies On April 1

Clarkson put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Clarkson is averaging 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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