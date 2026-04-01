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Jordan Clarkson
New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

New York Knicks G

Jordan Clarkson And Knicks Face Grizzlies On April 1

Jordan Clarkson and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Clarkson's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Clarkson put up 10 points in his last appearance, a 111-94 loss to the Rockets on March 31. Clarkson is averaging 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 119.3 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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