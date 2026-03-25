Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Pistons On March 25

Kuminga tallied 16 points in his last appearance, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23. Kuminga is averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.

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