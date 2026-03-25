Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Pistons On March 25
Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, March 25. Kuminga's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Kuminga tallied 16 points in his last appearance, a 146-107 win over the Grizzlies on March 23. Kuminga is averaging 12.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, giving up 109.5 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.