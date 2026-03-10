Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 10

Kuminga put up 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 135-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 1. Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.