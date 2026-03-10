FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Mavericks On March 10

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Kuminga's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kuminga put up 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 135-101 win over the Trail Blazers on March 1. Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 117.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

