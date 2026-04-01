Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Magic On April 1

In his most recent game, a 112-102 win over the Celtics on March 30, Kuminga had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Kuminga is averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.1 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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