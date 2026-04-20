Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 2

Kuminga had eight points in his most recent appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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