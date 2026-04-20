Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 2
Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Kuminga's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kuminga had eight points in his most recent appearance, a 113-102 loss to the Knicks on April 18. Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.