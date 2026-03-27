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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Face Celtics On March 27

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. Kuminga's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kuminga had eight points in his last game, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25. Kuminga is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107 points per game, which ranks first in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jonathan Kuminga

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