Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 8

In his most recent action, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Kuminga tallied five points. Kuminga is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

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