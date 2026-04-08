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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Take On Cavaliers On April 8

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, April 8. Kuminga's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 108-105 loss to the Knicks on April 6, Kuminga tallied five points. Kuminga is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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