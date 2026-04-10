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Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga

Atlanta Hawks SF

Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Cavaliers On April 10

Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 10. Kuminga's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Kuminga put up 24 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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