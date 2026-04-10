Jonathan Kuminga And Hawks Square Off Against Cavaliers On April 10

Kuminga put up 24 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on April 8. Kuminga is averaging 12.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Cavaliers rank 14th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

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