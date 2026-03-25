John Konchar And Jazz Face Wizards On March 25

In his last game on March 23, Konchar posted 19 points in a 143-127 loss to the Raptors. Konchar is averaging 3.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124.1 points per contest.

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