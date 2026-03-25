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John Konchar
Utah Jazz

John Konchar

Utah Jazz • #55 SG

John Konchar And Jazz Face Wizards On March 25

John Konchar and the Utah Jazz play the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, March 25. Konchar's points prop was 7.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 23, Konchar posted 19 points in a 143-127 loss to the Raptors. Konchar is averaging 3.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
John Konchar

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