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John Konchar
Utah Jazz

John Konchar

Utah Jazz • #55 SG

John Konchar And Jazz Square Off Against Thunder On April 5

John Konchar and the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 5. Konchar's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3, Konchar tallied three points and two steals. Konchar is averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
John Konchar

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