John Konchar And Jazz Square Off Against Thunder On April 5

In his most recent action, a 140-106 loss to the Rockets on April 3, Konchar tallied three points and two steals. Konchar is averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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