FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Collins' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Collins totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
John Collins

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Los Angeles ClippersRecent Los Angeles Clippers Player News

View All Los Angeles Clippers Player News