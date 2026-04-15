John Collins And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game
John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Collins' points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Collins totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.