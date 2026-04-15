John Collins And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Collins totaled 18 points and nine rebounds in his last action, a 115-110 win over the Warriors on April 12. Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

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