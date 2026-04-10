John Collins And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On April 10

Collins totaled 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals in his last appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

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