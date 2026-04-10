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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Play Trail Blazers On April 10

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Collins' points prop was 12.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Collins totaled 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals in his last appearance, a 128-110 loss to the Thunder on April 8. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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