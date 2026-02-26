FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Face Timberwolves On Feb. 26

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Collins' points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 125-122 loss to the Lakers on Feb. 20, Collins tallied 12 points. Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves rank 14th in the league in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

