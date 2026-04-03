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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Play Spurs On April 2

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, April 2. Collins' points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Collins had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 31. Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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