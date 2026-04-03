John Collins And Clippers Play Spurs On April 2

Collins had 17 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 114-104 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 31. Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are conceding 111.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

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