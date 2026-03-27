John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Pacers On March 27

In his last game, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Collins tallied . Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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