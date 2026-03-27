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John Collins
Los Angeles Clippers

John Collins

Los Angeles Clippers • #20 PF

John Collins And Clippers Square Off Against Pacers On March 27

John Collins and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Collins' points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25, Collins tallied . Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.7 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
John Collins

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