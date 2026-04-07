John Collins And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

In his last appearance, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Collins tallied 25 points and two steals. Collins is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.4 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 23rd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.