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Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Spurs On April 6

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, April 6. Embiid's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3, Embiid tallied 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Embiid is averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Joel Embiid

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