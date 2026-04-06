Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Spurs On April 6

In his most recent game, a 115-103 win over the Timberwolves on April 3, Embiid tallied 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Embiid is averaging 26.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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