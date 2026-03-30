Joel Embiid And 76ers Face Heat On March 30

Embiid had 29 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his most recent action, a 118-114 win over the Hornets on March 28. Embiid is averaging 26.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 22nd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.9 points per game.

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