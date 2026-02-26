FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers • #21 C

Joel Embiid And 76ers Square Off Against Heat On Feb. 26

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Miami Heat on Thursday, Feb. 26. Embiid's points prop was 27.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Embiid totaled 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in his most recent action, a 135-114 win over the Pacers on Feb. 24. Embiid is averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Joel Embiid

