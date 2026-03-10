FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Jock Landale
Atlanta Hawks

Jock Landale

Atlanta Hawks • #31 C

Jock Landale And Hawks Take On Mavericks On March 10

Jock Landale and the Atlanta Hawks play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, March 10. Landale's points prop was 9.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 125-116 win over the 76ers on March 7, Landale put up seven points. Landale is averaging 11.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jock Landale

